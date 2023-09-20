“Greedy” Becomes Tate McRae’s First Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Tate McRae’s “greedy” made an impressive Spotify debut this past Friday — and it has remained hot on the platform in the days since.

The new single, notably, rose to #10 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Tuesday, September 19. It becomes the first Tate McRae song to ever reach that region of the chart.

“greedy” amassed 3,306,613 global streams on Tuesday, marking its best single-day streaming number since Friday.

As previously reported, “greedy” is also attracting ample interest at mainstream radio. It earned the most added distinctions at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio.