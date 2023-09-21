in Music News

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Enters Top 5 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

“Strangers” continues to take flight on Spotify.

“Strangers” is proving to be a massive breakthrough for Kenya Grace. The hit single officially entered the Top 5 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Wednesday, September 20.

“Strangers” received 4,076,144 worldwide Spotify streams on Wednesday, a tally that ranked as the day’s fifth-best.

Only Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (#1), Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” (#2), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (#3), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” (#4) received more Wednesday streams.

“Strangers” meanwhile holds at #2 on the UK Spotify Streaming Chart, while advancing to #37 on the US-based listing.

