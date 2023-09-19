in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“greedy” convincingly tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Tate McRae in Greedy video | Screenshot | RCA

One day after securing the top spot on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board, Tate McRae’s “greedy” achieves the same feat at the pop format.

Picked up by 67 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “greedy” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” which landed at 23 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 23 pickups, while an add count of 22 positions Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” in fourth.

The recipient of 19 adds, Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (17 adds, 6th-most), J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled’s “Dientes” (15 adds, 7th-most), Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” (14 adds, 8th-most), (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” (10 adds, 9th-most), Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “Both” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie).

