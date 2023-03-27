Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings” Officially Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ed Sheeran’s #29-ranked “Eyes Closed” is not the only new addition to this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lizzy McAlpine’s breakthrough “ceilings” also debuts on the chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “ceilings” moves into this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Lizzy McAlpine song garnered 795 spins during the March 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 323.

The song amassed a total of 1.94 million audience impressions during that window.

Minnesota’s KDWB 101.3 maintained its status as the song’s airplay leader during the tracking period. Mediabase notes that the station played “ceilings” 51 times between March 19 and 25.