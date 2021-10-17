in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Makes Top 20

“THATS WHAT I WANT” and “Cold Heart” hit new highs at pop radio.

Lil Nas X - Thats what i want video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X’s momentum-rich “THATS WHAT I WANT” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially securing a Top 15 position on this week’s listing. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” concurrently joins the Top 20.

Played 6,580 times during the October 10-16 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” jumps four spots to #14. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,051.

“Cold Heart” meanwhile enjoys a three-place lift to #19. The Elton John-Dua Lipa collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 4,549, which bests last week’s figure by 822 spins.

