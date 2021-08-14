Tom MacDonald’s “Brainwashed” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Tom MacDonald’s issue-driven music continues to prove resonant with iTunes buyers. Following the footsteps of past releases “Fake Woke,” “Clown World,” and “Snowflakes,” the artist’s new “Brainwashed” has reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Brainwashed” reached #1 on the listing Saturday evening, seizing the throne from Lizzo & Cardi B’s high-profile new collaboration “Rumors.” The Tom MacDonald song remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 7:40PM ET.

As with the aforementioned past releases, “Brainwashed” is also making waves on YouTube. The official video, which boasts 1.7 million views at press time, currently holds #9 on the YouTube Trending For Music Chart.