in Music News

Tom MacDonald’s “Brainwashed” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Tom MacDonald scores yet another iTunes #1.

Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed video screen | YouTube

Tom MacDonald’s issue-driven music continues to prove resonant with iTunes buyers. Following the footsteps of past releases “Fake Woke,” “Clown World,” and “Snowflakes,” the artist’s new “Brainwashed” has reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Brainwashed” reached #1 on the listing Saturday evening, seizing the throne from Lizzo & Cardi B’s high-profile new collaboration “Rumors.” The Tom MacDonald song remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 7:40PM ET.

As with the aforementioned past releases, “Brainwashed” is also making waves on YouTube. The official video, which boasts 1.7 million views at press time, currently holds #9 on the YouTube Trending For Music Chart.

brainwashedtom macdonald

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Badshah & Aastha Gill Claim Top Two Spots On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart As “Paani Paani” Holds At #1, “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” Debuts At #2

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Earns #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #4 On Global Chart