in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Earns #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #4 On Global Chart

“Take My Breath” had a big opening week on YouTube.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath | video screen | XO/Republic

The music video for The Weeknd’s new “Take My Breath” proved successful on YouTube this past week, earning #1 on the platform’s US chart and #4 on its global listing.

“Take My Breath” garnered 3.7 million US views during the August 6-12 tracking period. The count tops the 3.59 million attained by Kodak Black’s “Before I Go” to position “Take My Breath” atop the US heap.

The #4 global debut, meanwhile, comes courtesy a worldwide view count of 18.8 million.

“Take My Breath” concurrently debuts at #2 on the US YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total plays across all eligible uploads. “Take My Breath” received 5.74 million such views; only Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (7.07 million) received more.

A worldwide view count of 26.3 million earns “Take My Breath” #11 on the Global Songs Chart.

take my breaththe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tom MacDonald’s “Brainwashed” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio