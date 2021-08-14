The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Earns #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #4 On Global Chart

The music video for The Weeknd’s new “Take My Breath” proved successful on YouTube this past week, earning #1 on the platform’s US chart and #4 on its global listing.

“Take My Breath” garnered 3.7 million US views during the August 6-12 tracking period. The count tops the 3.59 million attained by Kodak Black’s “Before I Go” to position “Take My Breath” atop the US heap.

The #4 global debut, meanwhile, comes courtesy a worldwide view count of 18.8 million.

“Take My Breath” concurrently debuts at #2 on the US YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total plays across all eligible uploads. “Take My Breath” received 5.74 million such views; only Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (7.07 million) received more.

A worldwide view count of 26.3 million earns “Take My Breath” #11 on the Global Songs Chart.