Bam Adebayo Scheduled To Appear On December 22 “GMA3: What You Need To Know” Episode

The 2020-21 NBA season will open on Tuesday, December 22. In conjunction with the launch, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo will appear on “GMA3: What You Need To Know.”

In addition to the Adebayo interview, the December 22 “GMA3” will feature a performance by The Piano Guys.

For Adebayo’s Heat, the regular season will begin against the Orlando Magic on December 23. The Heat will also have a Christmas Day game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Complete “GMA3” listings follow:

Monday, Dec. 21 — Associate medical director at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Dr. Richina Bicette; chef Buddy Valastro (“Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery”)

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — NBA star Bam Adebayo; a performance by The Piano Guys

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — President and CEO of Utah Food Bank, Ginette Bott; president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, Mike Solimano; holiday gift ideas with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff; actor Nnamdi Asomugha (“Sylvie’s Love”)

Thursday, Dec. 24 — CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Artis Stevens; comedian Vir Das (“Outside In”)

Friday, Dec. 25 — “GMA3” celebrates Christmas with musical performances by WanMor; José Feliciano; DCappella; Tinashe, Michael James Scott and Leslie Odom Jr.