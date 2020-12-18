in TV News

Bam Adebayo Scheduled To Appear On December 22 “GMA3: What You Need To Know” Episode

Adebayo will appear as the new NBA season commences.

GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been named co-anchors of “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” Starting Monday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Robach and Holmes will bring viewers the latest news, information and human interest stories that GMA3 has been known for since March. They will be joined by ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton with the latest breaking medical news informing GMA3 viewers about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and beyond. (ABC/Paula Lobo) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH, DR JENNIFER ASHTON

The 2020-21 NBA season will open on Tuesday, December 22. In conjunction with the launch, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo will appear on “GMA3: What You Need To Know.”

In addition to the Adebayo interview, the December 22 “GMA3” will feature a performance by The Piano Guys.

For Adebayo’s Heat, the regular season will begin against the Orlando Magic on December 23. The Heat will also have a Christmas Day game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Complete “GMA3” listings follow:

Monday, Dec. 21 — Associate medical director at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Dr. Richina Bicette; chef Buddy Valastro (“Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery”)

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — NBA star Bam Adebayo; a performance by The Piano Guys

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — President and CEO of Utah Food Bank, Ginette Bott; president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, Mike Solimano; holiday gift ideas with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff; actor Nnamdi Asomugha (“Sylvie’s Love”)

Thursday, Dec. 24 — CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Artis Stevens; comedian Vir Das (“Outside In”)

Friday, Dec. 25 — “GMA3” celebrates Christmas with musical performances by WanMor; José Feliciano; DCappella; Tinashe, Michael James Scott and Leslie Odom Jr.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

