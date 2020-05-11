in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” Becomes #1 Song In America; Drake & Playboi Carti Debut In Top 10

“Say So” jumps to #1 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj - Say So Audio Cover / RCA, via @dojacat on Instagram

One of the most closely followed Billboard Hot 100 races in a while ends in favor of Doja Cat’s “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj).”

Benefiting largely from the success of the remix (which earns Minaj a formal chart credit), “Say So” jumps five places to #1 on this week’s chart. It becomes the first Hot 100 leader for both artists.

“Say So” concurrently rises to #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, #2 on the Radio Songs chart, and #4 on the Streaming Songs listing.

Billboard clarifies that while the remix contributed the lion’s share of sales and streams (and thus earns Minaj credit on the overall Hot 100, plus streaming and sales component charts), the solo Doja Cat version garnered the majority of airplay. All radio listings, therefore, will continue to credit Doja Cat exclusively.

Chart fans and analysts expected this week’s race to come down to “Say So” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” and they were right. The latter rises two spots to #2 as the Beyonce remix enjoys its first full week in the market.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” falls one spot to #3 this week, while Drake’s “Toosie Slide” slides one rung to #4. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” holds at #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Drake’s “Pain 1993 (featuring Playboi Carti)” starts at #7.

— Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS,” which topped last week’s chart, drops to #12 this week.

beyoncedoja catDrakemegan thee stallionnicki minajpain 1993playboi cartisavagesavage remixsay so

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest Video By American Lead Artist To Reach 100 Million VIews

Thomas Rhett & Jon Pardi’s “Beer Can’t Fix” Reaches #1 At Country Radio