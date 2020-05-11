6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest Video By American Lead Artist To Reach 100 Million VIews

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” continues to post monster YouTube numbers and, therefore, continues to break records.

By amassing 43.55 million views in its first 24 hours, “GOOBA” set the record for the biggest opening among hip-hop music videos.

By reaching 100 million views in its first 72 hours (the achievement came at about the 71-hour mark), it becomes the fastest video by a lead American artist to reach that milestone. Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” which previously held that distinction, reached 100 million toward the middle of their fourth days.

The only videos to reach 100 million more quickly are from international lead acts: BTS’ “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey)” (on its second day), BLACKPINK’s “KILL THIS LOVE” and Psy’s “Gentleman” (earlier on their third days).

Create Music Group celebrated the record in a Monday afternoon press release.

With strong sales and audio streams also on its side, “GOOBA” is set to make a lofty debut on next week’s Billboard Hot 100.