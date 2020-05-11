in Music News

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest Video By American Lead Artist To Reach 100 Million VIews

“GOOBA” continues its record-breaking performance on YouTube.

6ix9ine - GOOBA Video Screen

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” continues to post monster YouTube numbers and, therefore, continues to break records.

By amassing 43.55 million views in its first 24 hours, “GOOBA” set the record for the biggest opening among hip-hop music videos.

By reaching 100 million views in its first 72 hours (the achievement came at about the 71-hour mark), it becomes the fastest video by a lead American artist to reach that milestone. Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” which previously held that distinction, reached 100 million toward the middle of their fourth days.

The only videos to reach 100 million more quickly are from international lead acts: BTS’ “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey)” (on its second day), BLACKPINK’s “KILL THIS LOVE” and Psy’s “Gentleman” (earlier on their third days).

Create Music Group celebrated the record in a Monday afternoon press release.

With strong sales and audio streams also on its side, “GOOBA” is set to make a lofty debut on next week’s Billboard Hot 100.

6ix9inegooba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” Sinks From First Edition, Still Ranks As Sunday’s Top Network Show

Billboard Hot 100: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” Becomes #1 Song In America; Drake & Playboi Carti Debut In Top 10