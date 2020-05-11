in Music News

Thomas Rhett & Jon Pardi’s “Beer Can’t Fix” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The Rhett-Pardi collaboration is #1 at country.

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix | Video Screen | BMLG

Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, seizes the throne from Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You.”

Along with leading for chart points, “Beer Can’t Fix” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 3-9 tracking period. It received 8,822 spins (+1,179) and 53.86 million audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” holds at #3, while the aforementioned “Nobody But You” drops to #3. Luke Combs’ “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church)” and Travis Denning’s “After A Few” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

