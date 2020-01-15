in TV News

Chris Martin & Jonny Buckland Appear For Interview, Coldplay Performs On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Coldplay receives ample attention on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

Coldplay on 1/15/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Coldplay members Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland appear for an interview on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The musicians touch on multiple topics, including new album “Everyday Life,” Martin’s appearance at Gorillapalooza and the comedic idea of a musical adaptation of “A Quiet Place.”

Not simply there to chat, Martin and Buckland also join their bandmates for a musical performance.

Wednesday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy video highlights from the Coldplay appearance:

