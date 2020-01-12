in TV News

Zoë Kravitz Talks About Golden Globes, Playing Catwoman, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Zoë Kravitz appears on Monday’s “Ellen.”

Zoe Kravitz on 1/13/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Actress Zoë Kravitz appears on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Kravitz’s visit is in support of “High Fidelity,” but her conversation is not limited to the new series. She also discusses her experience growing up with Lenny Kravitz as her father, presenting with her stepfather Jason Momoa at the Golden Globes, and preparing to play Catwoman in the upcoming “Batman” movie.

The episode will air Monday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy video highlights and photos from her appearance.

