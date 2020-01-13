Jonas Brothers’ New Single “What A Man Gotta Do” Going For Immediate Airplay Following Friday’s Release

In a Monday announcement, Jonas Brothers delighted fans with confirmation of a new single. Entitled “What A Man Gotta Do,” it will arrive on Friday, January 17.

In addition to launching on digital platforms, the song will go for immediate hot adult contemporary and pop radio airplay.

The first Hot AC playlist adds will be reported on January 20, while the first pop pickups will be confirmed by January 21 (these represent the song’s “impact date” at the two formats).

Jonas Brothers recently scored a Top 5 hit at both formats with “Only Human.” They hit #1 with megahit comeback single “Sucker” last year; in-between release “Cool” also attracted strong radio interest.