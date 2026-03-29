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French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The collaboration makes a one-place climb to #1.

French Montana & Max B - Ever Since U Left Me video screenshot | Coke Boys

After ranking as a close #2 last week, French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The collaboration received ~6,211 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 566.

Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” concurrently jumps three spots to #2 on this week’s rhythmic listing, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week at #3.

Kehlani’s “Out The Window,” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #4 this week. Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” drops a spot to #5.

Bruno Marsfrench montanakehlaniLeon thomaslil uzi vertmax bwale

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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