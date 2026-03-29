French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

After ranking as a close #2 last week, French Montana & Max B’s “Ever Since U Left Me” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The collaboration received ~6,211 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 566.

Wale’s “Watching Us (featuring Leon Thomas)” concurrently jumps three spots to #2 on this week’s rhythmic listing, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week at #3.

Kehlani’s “Out The Window,” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #4 this week. Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” drops a spot to #5.