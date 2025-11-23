Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The viral, buzzy sensation that is Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” is now a #1 rhythmic radio hit.

The song rises three places to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~6,231 spins it received during the November 16-22 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 829.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” stays at #2, while Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis’ “Is It A Crime” ascends four spots to #3.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises a level to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” drops from #1 to #5.