in Music News

Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Tyler, The Creator’s buzzy hit soars to #1.

Tyler, The Creator - Sugar on my Tongue video screenshot | Columbia

The viral, buzzy sensation that is Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” is now a #1 rhythmic radio hit.

The song rises three places to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~6,231 spins it received during the November 16-22 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 829.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” stays at #2, while Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis’ “Is It A Crime” ascends four spots to #3.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises a level to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” drops from #1 to #5.

bryson tillerChris Browndoja catkali uchisLeon thomasMariah the scientistsugar on my tonguetyler the creator

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary