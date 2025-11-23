Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

After rising to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” keeps the throne this week.

The song, moreover, ascends to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Ophelia” earns a second week atop the pop chart thanks to the ~16,662 spins it received during the November 16-22 tracking period. The count falls 343 plays shy of last week’s mark but still ranks as the week’s best.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” stays at #2 on the pop chart, while Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” spends another week at #3. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#4) and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (#5) also hold steady.

— Swift’s smash meanwhile rises one place to #1 at Hot AC, courtesy of its ~5,803 spins at the format (+287).

After a very lengthy run at #1, “Ordinary” drops to #2. “Golden” ascends a level to #3 at Hot AC.

“DAISIES” falls one spot to #4, and Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” stays at #5.