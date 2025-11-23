Lily Rowland Surpasses 1 Million Instagram Followers: “Younger Me From Tyldesley Would’ve Never Imagined I’d Be Living This Life”

Headline Planet first wrote on a feature on Lily Rowland two years ago, forecasting her continued success. At the time, her Instagram follower count was just shy of 200,000.

As of Sunday, it exceeds 1 million.

Rowland has indeed ascended into undeniable social superstardom, captivating fans with a mix of fun, accessible content and consistent style slays.

She celebrated the news in an Instagram story, noting that “younger me from Tyldesley would’ve never imagined I’d be living this life.”

Though the follower count alone is impressive, Rowland also boasts impressive engagement and influence levels. Her posts routinely generate like counts in high-five or six-figure territory and often receive notice from other high-profile influencers.

Given Lily’s commitment to delivering the best content possible, there is every reason to believe she will hit more follower and engagement milestones soon.

“I was just that girl filming makeup videos every night, staying up on school nights to post with no idea it could ever become a job,” reflects the immensely popular model and influencer. “I just did it because I loved it.

“And that hasn’t changed. I still put so much into every detail because it genuinely makes me happy.”

Some of her recent Instagram posts follow.