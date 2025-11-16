in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Jealous Type” rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Doja Cat - Jealous Type video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song rises two places to the top of this week’s listing. It received ~5,728 spins during the November 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 278.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” holds at #2. Cardi B’s “Safe (featuring Kehlani),” last week’s leader, descends to the #3 position.

Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” enjoys a one-place lift to #4 on the new rhythmic chart, and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” drops a level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

