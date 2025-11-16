in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift returns to the top of the pop radio airplay chart.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia video screenshot | UMG

The smash hit single from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking new album rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Indeed, “The Fate Of Ophelia” makes a three-place rise to #1 on this week’s listing. The song received ~17,007 spins during the November 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,423. That easily ranks as the week’s biggest airplay gain.

“The Fate Of Ophelia” is the lead single from Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl,” which arrived just a month-and-a-half ago.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week. Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” slides one spot to #3 on the pop chart, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” descends a level to #4.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” holds at #5.

Alex warrenHUNTR/XJustin BieberLeon thomasTaylor Swiftthe fate of ophelia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio