Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

The smash hit single from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking new album rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Indeed, “The Fate Of Ophelia” makes a three-place rise to #1 on this week’s listing. The song received ~17,007 spins during the November 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,423. That easily ranks as the week’s biggest airplay gain.

“The Fate Of Ophelia” is the lead single from Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl,” which arrived just a month-and-a-half ago.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week. Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” slides one spot to #3 on the pop chart, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” descends a level to #4.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” holds at #5.