Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Likely Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift is on the verge of scoring a new #1 hit on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

As we approach the back half of the November 9-15 tracking period, her “The Fate Of Ophelia” narrowly leads the building/real-time chart.

Insofar as it only holds a small lead over HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” this past week’s #1, its ascent to the top spot is not yet a lock.

The momentum does appear to be in its favor, however. “The Fate Of Ophelia” is up considerably in airplay from last week, whereas “Golden” has fallen.

A #1 hit on the overall Billboard Hot 100, “The Fate of Ophelia” appears on Swift’s record-breaking album “The Life Of A Showgirl.”