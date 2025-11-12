in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Likely Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s single should reach #1 this week.

Taylor Swift - Fate of Ophelia video screenshot | UMG

Taylor Swift is on the verge of scoring a new #1 hit on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

As we approach the back half of the November 9-15 tracking period, her “The Fate Of Ophelia” narrowly leads the building/real-time chart.

Insofar as it only holds a small lead over HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” this past week’s #1, its ascent to the top spot is not yet a lock.

The momentum does appear to be in its favor, however. “The Fate Of Ophelia” is up considerably in airplay from last week, whereas “Golden” has fallen.

A #1 hit on the overall Billboard Hot 100, “The Fate of Ophelia” appears on Swift’s record-breaking album “The Life Of A Showgirl.”

Taylor Swiftthe fate of ophelia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

