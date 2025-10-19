Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” remains the song to beat at rhythmic radio.
Played ~6,205 times during the October 12-18 tracking period, “It Depends” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 11.
Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises a place to #2, and Kehlani’s “Folded” drops a level to #3. Cardi B’s “Safe (featuring Kehlani)” jumps four spots to #4 on this week’s rhythmic listing.
Down one level, Key Glock’s “She Ready” settles for #5.