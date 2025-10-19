Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” continues its run as pop radio’s #1 song.
Credited with ~16,924 spins, the song enjoys a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. This week’s spin tally bests last week’s sum by 32.
Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holds at #2, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week in the chart’s #3 position.
Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” continues in the #4 spot on the Mediabase pop chart, as Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” makes a three-place jump to #5.
“DAISIES” was the official pop single from Bieber’s 2025 album “SWAG.”