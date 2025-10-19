in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Country’s biggest star is back atop the radio chart.

Morgan Wallen - I Got Better video screenshot | Big Loud/Republic

Morgan Wallen scores his latest country radio #1 this week, as his “I Got Better” rises to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart

“I Got Better” rises one place from last week’s position, dethroning Jordan Davis’ “Bar None” in the process.

Along with ruling for chart points, “I Got Better” dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 12-18 tracking period.

Chase Matthew’s “Darlin'” rises two spots to #2, while Luke Combs’ “Back In The Saddle” ticks up two spots to #3. Jelly Roll’s “Heart of Stone” drops a level to #4, and the aforementioned “Bar None” slides to #5.

