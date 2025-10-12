Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” officially becomes a two-format #1 this week. The song rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart while spending a second week atop the urban listing.

— “It Depends” received ~6,253 rhythmic spins during the October 5-11 tracking period, fueling a two-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 693.

The balance of the Top 5 is as follows: Kehlani’s “Folded” (#2, -1), Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (#3, +1), Key Glock’s “She Ready” (#4, +2), and Drake’s “Which One (featuring Central Cee)” (#5, -3).

— The Brown-Tiller collaboration meanwhile keeps its urban throne thanks to a spin count of ~5,777 (-460).

“MUTT” rises two spots to #2, as G Herbo’s “Went Legit” rises two levels to #3. Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” rises two levels to #4, and “Folded” drops two places to #5.