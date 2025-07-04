in TV News

“Zombies 4” Stars Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye Booked For July 11 “Good Morning America”

The new “Zombies” film makes its Disney+ debut that same day.

ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES - (Disney/Matt Klitscher) MALACHI BARTON, MEG DONNELLY, MILO MANHEIM, FREYA SKYE

Eagerly anticipated sequel “Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires” will make its Disney Channel debut July 10, before launching for Disney+ streaming on July 11.

To celebrate the release, four principals from the Disney Channel Original Movie will appear on the July 11 edition of “Good Morning America.”

Indeed, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Malachi Barton, and Freya Skye will talk about the new film before ABC’s national audience.

The July 11 “GMA” will also feature a Pennsylvania stop as part of “50 States in 50 Weeks,” a new “Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read” segment with Alex Aster, and “The Right Stuff” with Lori Bergamotto.

ABC also advertises the “Zombies 4” cast for that day’s “GMA3.” The Pennsylvania and Lori Bergamotto segments are also set for “GMA3,” with Dr. Tara Narula additionally dropping by for a “GMA Health Alert.”

