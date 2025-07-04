Special Look: Jonas Brothers, Ava Max Perform At Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC

The iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration returned to New York Friday, with NBC again serving as the official broadcast home.

Leading up to the big fireworks, big names from the music world took the stage to electrify fans with performances. That list included Jonas Brothers and Ava Max.

Both have new albums coming out later this summer; Jonas Brothers release “Greetings From Your Hometown” on August 8, while Ava Max drops “Don’t Click Play” on August 22.

During the broadcast, NBC shared photos of the respective performances.