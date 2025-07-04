in TV News

Special Look: Jonas Brothers, Ava Max Perform At Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC

The special aired Friday night.

MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS -- 2025 -- Pictured: Jonas Brothers pose backstage at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

The iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration returned to New York Friday, with NBC again serving as the official broadcast home.

Leading up to the big fireworks, big names from the music world took the stage to electrify fans with performances. That list included Jonas Brothers and Ava Max.

Both have new albums coming out later this summer; Jonas Brothers release “Greetings From Your Hometown” on August 8, while Ava Max drops “Don’t Click Play” on August 22.

During the broadcast, NBC shared photos of the respective performances.

MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Jonas Brothers perform at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Jonas Brothers perform at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Jonas Brothers pose backstage at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Ava Max performs at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Ava Max performs at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Ava Max performs at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS — 2025 — Pictured: Ava Max performs at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

