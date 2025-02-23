Songs By Lady Gaga, Rosé Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; LISA, Doechii Singles Make Top 25, Tyla Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart does not feature any new additions to the Top 5, 10, or 15. It does, however, feature newcomers at the Top 20, 25, and 30 checkpoints.

Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and Rosé’s “toxic till the end” hit the Top 20 this week. The former rises five spots to #18 (3,969 spins, +1,351), while the latter ascends one level to #20 (3,338 spins, +342)..

LISA’s “Born Again (featuring Doja Cat & Raye)” and Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” secure Top 25 positions; “Born Again” jumps seven spots to #23 (2,417 spins, +1,090), and Doechii’s single enjoys a five-place lift to #24 (2,323, +713).

Up two places, Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” goes Top 30 with 1,420 spins (+304).