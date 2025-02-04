in TV News

Ratings: 2025 Grammys Ceremony Endures Viewership Decline From 2024 Show

The number was still way up from 2023.

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

From a quality standpoint, the 2025 Grammys ceremony was widely regarded as the best ceremony in years — with viewers and critics showing particular praise for the series of Best New Artist performances.

From a viewership standpoint, however, the show trailed last year’s mark. Multiple sources report that this year’s show averaged 15.4 million live+same-day viewers across CBS and Paramount+, down from the 16.9 million who watched in 2024.

The number was, however, up comfortably from the 2023 figure of 12.4 million. That figure, too, was up considerably from the 9.6 million mark set in 2022.

With established and emerging superstars like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan all in the mix for key trophies, the 2025 ceremony featured the highest-profile awards races in years. That surely contributed to extra viewer interest.

On the other hand, some of the highest-profile names like Swift, Lamar, and Beyoncé did not perform. Promo for the show was also rather low-key, surely due in part to the impact of the LA fires.

cbsGrammys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Connects With Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga During Grammy Awards Ceremony

Adam Lambert Booked For Performance on February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”