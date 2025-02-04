Adam Lambert Booked For Performance on February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will close with a performance, and there is every reason to believe it will be a good one.

Standout performer Adam Lambert will take the stage on that night’s episode, closing a broadcast that also features chats with Betty Gilpin and Mary Ellen Matthews.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Japanese Breakfast (2/4), Gigi Perez (2/5), Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (2/6), and Simply Red (2/7). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Bill Gates, Lauren Graham and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Show #2090

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Christina Ricci, Ke Huy Quan, The Cast of Cobra Kai and musical guest Gigi Perez. Show #2091

Thursday, February 6: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Kenan Thompson & Marcello Hernández and musical guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. Show #2092

Friday, February 7: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Simply Red. (OAD 1/29/25)

Monday, February 10: Guests include Betty Gilpin, Mary Ellen Matthews and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #2093

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Jaylen Brown and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #2094