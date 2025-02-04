in TV News

Adam Lambert Booked For Performance on February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Adam Lambert will take the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1805 -- Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will close with a performance, and there is every reason to believe it will be a good one.

Standout performer Adam Lambert will take the stage on that night’s episode, closing a broadcast that also features chats with Betty Gilpin and Mary Ellen Matthews.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Japanese Breakfast (2/4), Gigi Perez (2/5), Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (2/6), and Simply Red (2/7). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Bill Gates, Lauren Graham and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Show #2090

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Christina Ricci, Ke Huy Quan, The Cast of Cobra Kai and musical guest Gigi Perez. Show #2091

Thursday, February 6: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Kenan Thompson & Marcello Hernández and musical guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. Show #2092

Friday, February 7: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Simply Red. (OAD 1/29/25)

Monday, February 10: Guests include Betty Gilpin, Mary Ellen Matthews and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #2093

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Jaylen Brown and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #2094

adam lambertjimmy fallonthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: 2025 Grammys Ceremony Endures Viewership Decline From 2024 Show

The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song