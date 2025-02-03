Olivia Rodrigo Connects With Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga During Grammy Awards Ceremony

She wowed on the red carpet. She spent time with boyfriend Louis Partridge. She presented a segment.

To put it simply, Olivia Rodrigo played a big part in Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony — even though she was not a nominee or performer.

The omnipresent Rodrigo also found time to connect with music industry peers, chatting with names like Gracie Abrams and Lady Gaga during the show.

Not simply connected by their singer-songwriter sensibility, Abrams and Rodrigo once toured together on the latter’s “SOUR” tour.

Photos of the encounters follow: