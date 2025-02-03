Olivia Rodrigo Connects With Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga During Grammy Awards Ceremony

Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
She
wowed on the red carpet. She spent time with boyfriend Louis Partridge. She presented a segment.
To put it simply, Olivia Rodrigo played a big part in Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony — even though she was not a nominee or performer.
The omnipresent Rodrigo also found time to connect with music industry peers, chatting with names like Gracie Abrams and Lady Gaga during the show.
Not simply connected by their singer-songwriter sensibility, Abrams and Rodrigo once toured together on the latter’s “SOUR” tour.
Photos of the encounters follow:
Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs gracie abrams Lady Gaga olivia rodrigo
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…