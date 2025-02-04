in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Cry For Me” earns the most added honor.

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow cover | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” received a warm welcome from pop radio, earning the most added honor at the format this week.

The new single landed at 101 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, resulting in a comfortable first-place finish on the pop add board.

Picked up by 49 stations, Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” ranks as second-most added.

Tate McRae’s “Sports car” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 36 pickups, while an add count of 32 slots Rosé’s “toxic till the end” in fourth. A new option for 31 stations, Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Almost Monday’s “can’t slow down” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Lola Young’s “Messy” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” (17 adds, 8th-most), Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” (16 adds, 9th-most), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (12 adds, 10th-most).

abracadabraalmost mondayBruno Marscry for medoechiiLady Gagalola youngrosesexyy redshaboozeytate mcraethe weekndtyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adam Lambert Booked For Performance on February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“That’s So True” To Become Gracie Abrams’ First Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio