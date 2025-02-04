The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” received a warm welcome from pop radio, earning the most added honor at the format this week.

The new single landed at 101 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, resulting in a comfortable first-place finish on the pop add board.

Picked up by 49 stations, Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” ranks as second-most added.

Tate McRae’s “Sports car” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 36 pickups, while an add count of 32 slots Rosé’s “toxic till the end” in fourth. A new option for 31 stations, Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Almost Monday’s “can’t slow down” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Lola Young’s “Messy” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” (17 adds, 8th-most), Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” (16 adds, 9th-most), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (12 adds, 10th-most).