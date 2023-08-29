in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Zach Bryan’s New Album Pacing For #1 With ~185K US Units, Travis Scott May Win Sales Race

A look at this week’s US album race.

Zach Bryan - self-titled album cover courtesy of Warner Records

Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album will make a major splash this week, yielding the artist his first #1 on the Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the buzzy release should close the August 25-31 tracking period with about 185K US units. Without physical editions yet available, album sales will make up a modest ~16K of that unit total. Most of the balance will come from the album’s stellar streaming activity.

Travis Scott’s “Utopia,” which has spent the past four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, will likely fall to #2 this week. Hits projects a unit total in the 97K range.

The album may, however, win for album sales — it is projected to move 35K copies. Fueled by a new vinyl round, Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” will likely be the closest challenger on the sales front; Hits eyes 30K tracking period copies.

Travis Scotttyler the creatorZach Bryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song; Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Also Fares Well

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Both Score Massive Pop Radio Add Counts