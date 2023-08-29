Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song; Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Also Fares Well

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” both officially launched at radio this week — and both received warm receptions from hot adult contemporary programmers.

Picked up by 74 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Used To Be Young” ranks as the format’s most added song. “Single Soon” ranks as a strong second with pickups from 67 stations.

With 9 adds each, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” and Smith’s “Lemon” share third place.

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” a new playlist option for 8 hot adult contemporary stations, earns fifth on the format’s Mediabase add board.