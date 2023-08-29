Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Both Score Massive Pop Radio Add Counts

This week’s Mediabase pop radio add board features a very strong top two. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” both fared immensely well, landing at over 160 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact.

“Used To Be Young” rules the add board with 167 pickups, while “Single Soon” takes #2 on the strength of its 164 pop radio adds. The counts confirm overwhelming support for the singles, ensuring they will continue flying up the airplay chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” had a solid week of its own, landing in third place with pickups from another 37 stations. Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” follows in fourth place with 33 adds, and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” takes fifth with 12.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” (11 adds, 6th-most), Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), MAX’s “STRINGS (featuring JVKE & Bazzi)” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).