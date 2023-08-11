in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Wins 2nd Straight US Sales Race, Stays #1 On Overall Chart

“Utopia” ranks as a multi-week #1.

Travis Scott - K-POP video screenshot | Epic

After making a strong debut last week, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” retains its standing as the #1 album in America.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 37K US copies during the August 4-10 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Utopia” generated 148K in second-week consumption.

The figures both rank as the week’s best, earning “Utopia” a second week at #1 for sales and total units.

Billboard may share different specific numbers in the coming days, but its overall chart outcome should be the same: another week atop Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200 for the latest from Travis Scott.

Travis Scottutopia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

