Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Wins 2nd Straight US Sales Race, Stays #1 On Overall Chart

After making a strong debut last week, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” retains its standing as the #1 album in America.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 37K US copies during the August 4-10 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Utopia” generated 148K in second-week consumption.

The figures both rank as the week’s best, earning “Utopia” a second week at #1 for sales and total units.

Billboard may share different specific numbers in the coming days, but its overall chart outcome should be the same: another week atop Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200 for the latest from Travis Scott.