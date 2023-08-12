Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Takes #3 Globally

Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” had a rather good first day on Spotify, earning #1 on the platform’s US chart and #3 on its global listing.

The latest pre-release “GUTS” song earned 2,215,575 US Spotify streams on Friday, which convincingly ranked as the day’s best. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” the day’s #2 performer, amassed 1,518,464.

Globally, “bad idea right?” received 5,278,003 opening day streams. It trails Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” (#1, 9,162,361) and Myke Towers’ “LALA” (5,526,065) at #3 on the Global chart.

“bad idea right” follows official single “vampire” as the second pre-release track from “GUTS.” The full album arrives on September 8.