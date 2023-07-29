in Music News, New Music

Travis Scott Claims Entire Top 19 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With “Utopia” Tracks

The album also delivered a dominant showing on Apple Music.

Travis Scott - Utopia audio/YouTube Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

The nineteen tracks on Travis Scott’s new album “Utopia” were Friday’s nineteen best-performing songs on US Spotify.

Indeed, the artist claimed the chart’s entire Top 19 for Friday, July 28. “MELTDOWN” led the way with 3.888 million daily American streams; “HYAENA” (3.724m), “FE!N” (3.435m), “THANK GOD” (3.290m), and “MODERN JAM” (3.049m) formed the balance of the Top 5 — and also amassed over 3 million daily American streams.

The album was nearly as dominant globally, with “MELTDOWN” earning #1 and nothing from the album appearing below #27.

“Utopia” also fared spectacularly on Apple Music, amassing nineteen of the Top 22 spots on US Apple Music (including the entire Top 11) and nineteen of the Top 21 slots on Global Apple Music (including the entire Top 13).

