Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” Scored Immediate Pop Radio Airplay Thursday Night, Set For Big Opening Friday

“vampire” is attracting ample interest at radio.

In addition to making a quick impact on digital platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s new single “vampire” commanded immediate airplay at the pop radio format.

Because it technically launched prior to midnight in western US time zones, some of that airplay technically game on Thursday night.

According to Mediabase, four west coast stations — San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW, Bakersfield’s Energy 95.7, Monterey’s 101.7 The Beach, and Spokane’s Now 105.7 — each played “vampire” three times Thursday night. Numerous other stations played the song once or twice.

The immediate airplay foretells a big opening Friday for the song, on which it is expected to receive hourly airplay from numerous pop stations. The airplay may be enough to thrust “vampire” onto this week’s official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

