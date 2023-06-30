Kelly Clarkson’s “Chemistry” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Claims 15th Week At #1 For Total US Units

Kelly Clarkson’s new album “Chemistry” predictably fared well from a traditional US album sales standpoint, ranking as the June 23-29 tracking period’s top performer in that regard.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” however, continues its impressive run as the #1 album for overall US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Chemistry” sold 44K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 54K in total first-week US units.

The album sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption mark should slot “Chemistry” in the #4-6 range for total units.

“One Thing At A Time,” credited with another 109K units, retains the #1 position on that front. It is celebrating a 15th week as America’s biggest overall album.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ, but the outcome should be the same: “Chemistry” at #1 on Top Album Sales, and “One Thing At A Time” at #1 on the Billboard 200.