Bebe Rexha Hypes New Single “Heart Wants What It Wants” With New Instagram Reel

Bebe Rexha’s new single arrives on February 17.

Bebe Rexha hypes Heart Wants What It Wants in new Instagram Reel | Via @beberexha

Bebe Rexha, whose David Guetta collaboration “I’m Good (Blue)” has spent the past several months as a massive streaming and radio hit, recently announced her next solo song.

Entitled “Heart Wants What It Wants,” the single will officially arrive on February 17.

Anticipation is already high, and the artist created additional enthusiasm with a new Instagram Reel Friday.

The reel finds Rexha dancing to the song while sporting the outfit from the single’s striking cover image. The post has generated impressive engagement, netting over 200K likes in few hours. It follows below.

