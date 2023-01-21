in TV News

Emma Roberts Appears On January 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The actress appears for an interview on Tuesday’s “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J058 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The Tuesday, January 24 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Emma Roberts.

Supporting “Maybe I Do,” Roberts appears for an interview on the broadcast. She is one of several guests on the episode; Ramon Rodriguez and Dr. Buck Drummond also chat with Kelly, while Nickelback takes the stage for a performance.

Kelly meanwhile performs “She Drives Me Crazy” as the daily Kelly-Oke cover.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J058 — Pictured: Emma Roberts — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J058 — Pictured: (l-r) Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J058 — Pictured: (l-r) Emma Roberts, Ramón Rodríguez, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J058 — Pictured: (l-r) Emma Roberts, Dr. “Buck” Drummond, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

