Emma Roberts Appears On January 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J058 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The Tuesday, January 24 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Emma Roberts.
Supporting “Maybe I Do,” Roberts appears for an interview on the broadcast. She is one of several guests on the episode; Ramon Rodriguez and Dr. Buck Drummond also chat with Kelly, while Nickelback takes the stage for a performance.
Kelly meanwhile performs “She Drives Me Crazy” as the daily Kelly-Oke cover.
The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping:
