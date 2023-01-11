Milly Alcock Looked Beautiful On Golden Globes Red Carpet Before “House Of The Dragon” Won Major Award

Despite winning Emmys and achieving pop culture phenomenon status, HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” never won the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Prequel “House Of The Dragon,” on the other hand, won the award for its very first season.

“House Of The Dragon” took home the trophy Tuesday night, beating out acclaimed series like “Severance,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” and “Ozark.”

Star Milly Alcock was on-hand to represent the show — and share in celebration alongside co-star Emma D’Arcy (who took over as the older version of Alcock’s Rhaenyra) and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

