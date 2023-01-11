in TV News

Milly Alcock Looked Beautiful On Golden Globes Red Carpet Before “House Of The Dragon” Won Major Award

“House Of The Dragon” won for TV Drama Series.

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Milly Alcock arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC)

Despite winning Emmys and achieving pop culture phenomenon status, HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” never won the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Prequel “House Of The Dragon,” on the other hand, won the award for its very first season.

“House Of The Dragon” took home the trophy Tuesday night, beating out acclaimed series like “Severance,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” and “Ozark.”

Star Milly Alcock was on-hand to represent the show — and share in celebration alongside co-star Emma D’Arcy (who took over as the older version of Alcock’s Rhaenyra) and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Prior to the ceremony, Alcock looked characteristically beautiful on the show’s red carpet. NBC shared official photos:

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Milly Alcock arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Milly Alcock arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Milly Alcock arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Milly Alcock arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, and Miguel Sapochnik accept the Best Television Series – Drama award for “House of the Dragon” at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, and Miguel Sapochnik accept the Best Television Series – Drama award for “House of the Dragon” at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)

