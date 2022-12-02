in TV News

Miley Cyrus Scheduled For December 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Miley will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest.

Miley Cyrus will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to official listings, Cyrus will be the lead interview guest on the Friday, December 9 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Jesse Williams and stand-up comedy from Mary Mack.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests are as follows:

Friday, December 2: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Theo James and comedian Jay Jurden. Show #1758

Monday, December 5: Guests include Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest beabadoobee. Show #1759

Tuesday, December 6: Guests include Emma Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, and musical guests Ashley McBride and John Osborne. Show #1760

Wednesday, December 7: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Lil Rel Howery, Clive Davis and musical guest Goose. Show #1761

Thursday, December 8: Guests include Steve Martin and Martin Short, H.E.R., and musical guests Adam Blackstone, Mary Mary, Inayah and The BBE Big Band. Show #1762

