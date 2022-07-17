in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Kate Bush, Beyonce Songs Join Top 15

“Late Night Talking,” “Running Up That Hill,” and “BREAK MY SOUL” make big moves at pop radio.

Harry Styles in Late Night Talking | Video screenshot | Columbia

Three of the hottest songs at pop radio make big moves on this week’s official Mediabase chart.

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” formally enters the Top 5, while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” move Top 15.

Played 12,282 times during the July 10-16 tracking period, “Late Night Talking” ascends three spots to #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,149.

The song notably joins Styles’ own “As It Was” in the Top 5; that song holds at #2 this week.

Up four places, “Running Up That Hill” takes #12 with 8,152 spins (+2,025).

“BREAK MY SOUL” also rises four spots, earning #13 on the strength of its 7,360 spins (+1,234).

beyoncebreak my soulharry stylesKate bushlate night talkingrunning up that hill

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” Achieves 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Leah Kate’s “10 Things” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio; Joji Makes Top 25, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, Future, Drake & Tems Top 30