Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Kate Bush, Beyonce Songs Join Top 15

Three of the hottest songs at pop radio make big moves on this week’s official Mediabase chart.

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” formally enters the Top 5, while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” move Top 15.

Played 12,282 times during the July 10-16 tracking period, “Late Night Talking” ascends three spots to #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,149.

The song notably joins Styles’ own “As It Was” in the Top 5; that song holds at #2 this week.

Up four places, “Running Up That Hill” takes #12 with 8,152 spins (+2,025).

“BREAK MY SOUL” also rises four spots, earning #13 on the strength of its 7,360 spins (+1,234).