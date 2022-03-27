Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Dove Cameron Top 20

Two powerhouse collaborations foray into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” jumps six spots to #13, while Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” enjoys a two-place lift to #14.
“Sweetest Pie” received 7,092 spins during the March 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a massive 1,924. “Bam Bam” posted a tracking period play count of 6,824, marking a 965-spin gain.
— As “Sweetest Pie” and “Bam Bam” hit the Top 15, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” goes Top 20. Played 5,585 times during the tracking week (+1,214), “Boyfriend” ascends two spots to #19.
