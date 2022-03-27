in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Dove Cameron Top 20

“Sweetest Pie,” “Bam Bam,” and “Boyfriend” rise at pop radio.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in Sweetest Pie | Video screenshot | 1501/300

Two powerhouse collaborations foray into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” jumps six spots to #13, while Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” enjoys a two-place lift to #14.

“Sweetest Pie” received 7,092 spins during the March 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a massive 1,924. “Bam Bam” posted a tracking period play count of 6,824, marking a 965-spin gain.

— As “Sweetest Pie” and “Bam Bam” hit the Top 15, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” goes Top 20. Played 5,585 times during the tracking week (+1,214), “Boyfriend” ascends two spots to #19.

bam bamboyfriendcamila cabellodove camerondua lipaed sheeranmegan thee stallionsweetest pie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tyga & Doja Cat Top 30