“THATS WHAT I WANT,” the hit single from Lil Nas X’s Grammy-nominated “MONTERO” album, extends its reign atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~17,142 times during the March 20-26 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” celebrates a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1. This week’s count falls 70 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the Lil Nas X single at #1.
Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Woman” claims #2. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops a spot to #3, and Latto’s “Big Energy” rises two places to #4. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” concurrently descends two rungs to #5.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song – KDRM Radio
Loading…