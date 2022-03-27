in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“THATS WHAT I WANT” rules for a second consecutive (and third total) week.

Lil Nas X - THATS WHAT I WANT | Video screen | Columbia Records

“THATS WHAT I WANT,” the hit single from Lil Nas X’s Grammy-nominated “MONTERO” album, extends its reign atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~17,142 times during the March 20-26 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” celebrates a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1. This week’s count falls 70 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the Lil Nas X single at #1.

Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Woman” claims #2. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops a spot to #3, and Latto’s “Big Energy” rises two places to #4. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” concurrently descends two rungs to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

