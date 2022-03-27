in Music News

SZA’s “I Hate U” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“I Hate U” retains the urban throne.

SZA - I Hate U cover, courtesy of RCA Records

SZA’s “I Hate U” continues its run as urban radio’s #1 song.

Played ~6,520 times during the March 20-26 tracking period (-97), “I Hate U” spends a second week at #1 on Mediabase’s urban radio chart.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” retains the #2 position, and Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” stays at #3. Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” also holds steady, in its case keeping tabs on the #4 spot.

Up one place, Normani’s enduring “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the rhythmic radio chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

