Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Saweetie & H.E.R., Tate McRae Songs Make Top 15

“Enemy,” “Closer,” and “she’s all i wanna be” continue their pop radio climbs.

Imagine Dragons’ chart-topping alternative radio smash “Enemy” continues to fly up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song earns a Top 10 position on this week’s pop listing.

Saweetie’s “Closer (featuring H.E.R.)” and Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” concurrently move into the Top 15.

Played 10,714 times during the March 13-19 tracking period (+1,962), “Enemy” climbs one place to #10.

Up two places, “Closer” earns #14 on the strength of its 6,412 tracking period plays (+232).

Credited with 5,993 spins (+1,021), “she’s all i wanna be” enjoys a three-place lift to #15.

