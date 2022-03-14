in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

“Heat Waves” remains atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Glass Animals by Meredith Truax | Press photo courtesy of Republic Records

After completing its record-breaking run to #1 on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, Glass Animals’ enduring smash “Heat Waves” keeps the throne this week.

Indeed, the streaming, radio, and sales phenomenon spends a second week as the biggest overall song in America.

“Heat Waves” again receives its closest competition from the Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises one spot to a new peak of #3, sending GAYLE’s breakthrough “abcdefu” down a rung to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” again holds onto the chart’s #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

