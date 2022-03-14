Billboard Hot 100: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

After completing its record-breaking run to #1 on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, Glass Animals’ enduring smash “Heat Waves” keeps the throne this week.

Indeed, the streaming, radio, and sales phenomenon spends a second week as the biggest overall song in America.

“Heat Waves” again receives its closest competition from the Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises one spot to a new peak of #3, sending GAYLE’s breakthrough “abcdefu” down a rung to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” again holds onto the chart’s #5 position.